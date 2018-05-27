Sharks bite off Bandari to move sixth

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27- Sven Yidah gave the ball the slightest of touches in the 55th minute to hand Kariobangi Sharks a 1-0 win over Bandari FC at the Camp Toyoyo ground in Jericho on Sunday and move sixth in the Kenyan Premier League standings.

It was a similar result between the two sides from last season when Sharks won both home and away legs by a similar 1-0 score-line.

But despite the overall win, Sharks head coach William Muluya would feel aggrieved for his side’s first half performance.

His charges spurned chance after chance and to add insult to injury lost many balls to their opponents when they would have killed them off early enough.

Harrison Mwenda had the first chance of the mid-morning kick off, the former Mathare United man drifting from the left to a shooting position from the edge of the area but his effort went wide.

Two minutes later, Eric Kapaito had a golden chance after being put through on the right by Duka Abuya but his shot with a clear view of goal hit the side netting.

Sharks continued their dominance and Abuya this time had an opportunity when he broke through into the box one on one with keeper Farouk Shikhalo, but he was denied by the shot stopper who rushed off his line to narrow the angle.

The home side thought they had broken the deadlock in the 20th minute when Francis Manoah had the ball inside the box off a Michael Bodo cross, but the assistant referee’s flag was up as Abuya who had raced into the ball first did so from an offside position.

Muluya’s men continued to pound and on the half hour mark, Kapaito missed a golden chance when he brushed a header wide unmarked at the edge of the six yard box off a Mwenda cross from the left.

Bandari’s chances weren’t as clinical, the closest they had come being with a Collins Agade long range shot which flew straight to John Oyemba’s arms. Defender Iddi Hassan had two chances off freekicks, one which was punched away by Oyemba for a corner while the second flew over the bar.

In the second half, Sharks sought to bury their chances early and they did so 10 minutes after the restart when Yidah gave the ball a slight touch enough to take it off Shikhalo off an Abuya freekick from the left.

It was just the goal that Sharks needed especially on a day that their usual free-flowing kind of football was not clicking.

The visitors turned the pile of pressure on their hosts, planting balls on either win in an attempt to use their pace on the flanks and Wycliffe Ochomo’s physical presence inside the box in the event of cross balls.

However, Sharks defended resolutely and the only other occasion Bandari came close was with a Hassan freekick that went inches over the bar from the right flank.

The dockers had a late chance with a freekick from a good goal scoring range, but substitute David King’atua sent it straight to the wall.