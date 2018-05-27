Hamilton leads attack on ‘boring’ Monaco

Shares

MONACO, Monaco, May 27 – Lewis Hamilton launched a scathing attack on the processional nature of the Monaco Grand Prix Sunday, describing it as the most boring race of his career.

The defending world champion said that due to tyre management requirements and the overtaking problems on the narrow Mediterranean street circuit, the leading cars and their drivers were just cruising around the track.

“The tyres were not great, but we were all driving so slow,” the Mercedes driver and championship leader told reporters.

“I was thinking while I was driving that it was not an attacking race — we were just cruising.

“I will be shocked if anyone was awake at home while it was on, because I would have been asleep on the couch.”

On team radio earlier, the Briton said: “Thank God that’s over. That was the most boring race I’ve ever participated in…”

Hamilton pitted after 12 of the 78 laps to take a set of ultra-soft tyres that he had to preserve to the finish.

Despite warning his Mercedes team that was not convinced the tyres would last, he finished third, 17 seconds adrift of Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull.

Fellow-four-time champion Sebastian Vettel finished second for Ferrari – the leading drivers completing the entire race without any serious challenges to pass or improve positions.

“We were just cruising around from lap six, maybe,” Hamilton told reporters. “Literally cruising. So it wasn’t really racing.

“I mean, Daniel did a great job today, so super happy for him, but ultimately we were all turned down and just cruising around, making sure we get to the end.

“Which — I don’t know if that was exciting for you guys to watch. If it is, no problem.”

Ricciardo, who had power problems, said layout allowed him to get away with maintaining a slow pace.

“I think today, because it’s a tight circuit, you’re able to take the piss a little bit with going slow,” he said.

“I mean, there were times when I was really cruising, but the circuit allows you to do that, because it’s hard to overtake.”