Matano calls his charges to step up after Homeboyz loss

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – After succumbing to a 2-0 loss to Kakamega Homboyz, Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano has called on his charges to step up and show they are worth playing for the team.

Midfielder Eston Esiye send Kakamega Homeboyz ahead in the 27th minute before striker Allan Wanga returned to haunt his former side, scoring in the 83rd minute to see Tusker sink to 13th on the table with 19 points while Homeboyz climbed to 7th in the standings with 24 points.

“We did not play well today. We need players who can carry this team and not players who the team carries. We need players who can make a difference, we played badly and we have to do something. We need a keeper who can rescue the team, midfielders who can command. We need strikers who are clinical. Things have to change we cannot continue this way,” Matano told Futaa.com.

This is the third back-to-back defeat for Tusker since the re-appointment of Matano.

Esiye netted from a set-piece to beat Tusker custodian and keeper Duncan Ochieng. Wanga almost punished his former side after he collected a long pass from Collins Smith in midfield but Marlon Tangauzi did not allow time to collect himself and shoot from what seemed to have been a promising opportunity to score.

Wanga will actually blame himself for a failure to put the ball at the back of the net despite finding himself in acres of space and only Okello to beat in goal. The former Harambee Stars striker just shot wide from the left post.

Wanga amended his faulty finishings all along by heading in the second goal for Homeboyz from an Esiye’s fine cross from the right wing.

-Additional reporting from Futaa.com-