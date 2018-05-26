Kenya Simbas start season on a high with Uganda win

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – The national 15s team started their busy season with a bang, following their 34-16 victory away in Kampala against neighbors Uganda in the first leg of the Elgon Cup.

The Simbas grounded three tries, three conversions and one penalty in the first half to lead 24-9 as Uganda slotted in three penalties.

The Ian Snook coached side added fourth(bonus) and fifth tries in the second half while the Ugandans landed a converted try.

Wingers Jacob Ojee, Leo Seje and lock Oliver Mangeni crossed over in the first half with Darwin Mukidza booting all the points. Flanker Elkeans Musonye scored the bonus try for Kenya before Biko Adema confirmed the white wash.

Ivan Magomu was sure with the boot for Uganda scoring three penalties while Kabras winger Philip Wokorach came on in the second half to convert Simon Olet’s try which was the last score for the hosts.

The Elgon Cup return leg will be on Saturday July 7, 2018 in Nairobi which will triple up as Africa Gold Cup and 2019 World Cup qualifiers.

–By Raga House-