More Pro-Am slots up for grabs in Limuru leg

NAIRIOBI, Kenya, May 25 – The next six Pro-am qualifiers of Karen Masters will be ascertained on Saturday when the second leg of the ‘KCB Road To The Masters’ gets underway at the Par 72 Limuru Country Club course.

Club Captain Jeff Macharia, while savoring the large field lined up for the weekend, was in an ebullient mood.

“We have already registered 220 players but this could actually change because more names are still trickling in given immense excitement and gusto the ‘KCB Road To The Masters series’ has generated thus far,” said Macharia.

Among club member golfers enlisted on the weekend draw are Musa Ibrahim (handicap 16) and multiple former Golfer of the Year (GOTY) champion John Karichu currently playing off handicap 1.

The ladies category has attracted the likes of CN Wangare and Mwongeli Nzioka, both playing off handicap 9 at the present.

Among the staff golfers lined up for the weekend showdown are KCB Group Human Resource Director Paul Russo, the Group’s Chief Finance Officer Lawrence Kimathi, Finance Director Samuel Munyua and Corporate Communications Manager Peter Mwaura who incidentally is the Golf captain at Ruiru Sports Club. They will face stiff opposition from at least 20 other golfers gunning for the staff prize.

Macharia added: “I’m glad that the current weather situation places the greens and fairways in splendid lush green state. But again the rains have since rendered the roughs quite thick, which should call for meticulous hitting on the course. The double dog-leg hole 4 should, without a doubt, provide a great golfing experience, so thrills and spills are guaranteed on the weekend.”

Six category winners from each of the five qualifying tournaments will secure automatic qualification to play at the KCB Karen Masters Pro-am tournament on July 17. The main event will take place from July 19 to 22.

“It’s exciting to see the interest that the series is attracting among golfers countrywide” said Angela Mwirigi, KCB Marketing and Communications Director.

“We are keen to ensure the series runs smoothly through July” she added.

The five qualifying events will earn the overall winner, men winner, lady winner, staff winner the wildcard winner and guest winner get automatic qualification to the Masters.

The wild card ticket will be given to any of the following categories; best first nine, best second nine, nearest to the pin men and lady, junior golfer, longest drive lady and men, at the discretion of clubs.

The first batch of the six qualifiers from the opening leg in Ruiru were Christopher Kiai (overall winner), Michael Chege (men winner), Veronica Mwaura (lady winner),George Felix (guest winner), BernardKotonya (sponsor winner),and nearest to the pin men winner Ben Njuguna.