Standard Chartered renew Liverpool deal

Shares

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, May 24- English Premier League side Liverpool FC have renewed their shirt sponsorship package with Standard Chartered Bank for a further four years, a partnership that will go through to the 2022/23 season.

The Bank first signed up as the Club’s main sponsor in July 2010, and the agreement was extended in 2013 and again in 2015. Financial terms of the agreement remain confidential.

Liverpool FC has a large number of fans across Standard Chartered’s core markets in Asia, Africa and the Middle East and the sponsorship provides the Bank with an opportunity to accelerate visibility of its brand, improving recognition across key markets around the world.

Additionally, over the last eight years Standard Chartered and Liverpool FC have used their partnership to support a number of the Bank’s sustainability and community investment programmes.

The annual ‘Perfect Match’ game – where LFC players swap the Standard Chartered logo on their shirts for the Seeing is Believing logo – has raised more than Sh48mn to tackle avoidable blindness.

Billy Hogan, Managing Director and Chief Commercial Officer, Liverpool Football Club said: “As a Club we’re very proud to have Standard Chartered renew their relationship for another four years. Our connection runs deep, it means more than just sponsorship, from the outset it has been about working together with the Club and our communities and supporters around the world.

“Importantly, it also means we are able to support our ambitions on the pitch and compete with the best in the world. We have enjoyed many highlights of this relationship so far and I look forward to many more.”

Bill Winters, Group Chief Executive, Standard Chartered, said: “Liverpool FC is one of the world’s best-known football clubs and we are proud to be associated with them. It is a fantastic club that shares many of our values and is hugely popular across our global footprint.”

“Our partnership has provided valuable support to the charitable initiatives close to our hearts and has helped us to further engage with our clients and staff as well as with LFC fans. We are excited to be able to continue this partnership, and look forward to building on our successful relationship.”