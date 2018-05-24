Kenya 7s appointed Brand Kenya ambassadors

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – The Kenya Sevens team has been appointed the Brand Kenya ambassadors in aim of promoting Kenya over the next eight months in their world wide tour.

Brand Kenya Board Direct Chris Diaz said,”This partnership will provide Brand Kenya with the platform to engage both the local and international community with positive messaging about Kenya,” he said.

“Having Shujaa as part of the country’s global ambassadors will enable the board to activate a local and global campaign,given that rugby remains one of the biggest social events in the world,” he added.

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) boss Richard Omwela welcomed the new partners especially after calling on the Government to fulfil their pledge of remitting funds to the team after Deputy President William Ruto said the State will set aside Sh500mn to support the teams.

“We thank brand Kenya for coming through at a very difficult time. We are happy that rugby plays a significant part in promoting Kenya as a destination,” the KRU Chairman noted.

The global ambassadorship program will run for one year meaning it will cover next season’s Dubai, Cape Town, Hamilton and Sydney 7s legs.

The undisclosed deal also covers all Kenya Rugby Union teams, seeing the squads wear shirts bearing ‘Make it Kenya’ on the front-side.