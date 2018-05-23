Wanyama unveiled as DSTV 2018 FIFA World Cup ambassador

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23- Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama was on Wednesday unveiled as the DSTV 2018 FIFA World Cup brand ambassador under the tag-line ‘Connect with Greatness’ as the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder continues to make more big-money moves outside the pitch.

Wanyama who just arrived into the country for a three-week post-season holiday marks his second brand ambassadorship role having penned a similar deal last year with leading telecommunication giant Safaricom for their Chapa Dimba Tournament.

It is new unchartered waters that most of Kenya’s leading sportsmen have often failed to explore, but several have already dipped their feet into the roles.

Wanyama’s elder brother MacDonald Mariga serves up a similar role with betting firm Betin while Olympic Marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge works with vehicle brand Isuzu in the same capacity.

“It is a humbling moment for me to be chosen as the brand ambassador of DSTV’s World Cup campaign. As a player it is great to be a role model to the young ones and hope this will be a source of inspiration to the upcoming players that they can get to the top with hard work,” Wanyama said after signing the deal at the DSTV production unit.

Apart from appearing on the Pay-TV company’s advertising and public announcements, Wanyama will also undertake football clinics for young players across the country throughout the one-month World Cup period.

“Victor is one of the best and most successful footballers Kenya has produced and for us he envisages what our brand stands for. He has shown that a person with hard work can come all the way from the grassroots and his story can inspire a generation,” Multichoice Managing Director Eric Odipo told Capital Sport.

He added; “We will have various clinics with him where he can share his story and moments with the young ones and for us this is a great opportunity to play a role in the development of sports in the country.”

SuperSport will relay all the 64 World Cup matches live across all subscribers.

“We plan to have an unrivalled all angle coverage of the World Cup where we will offer our subscribers in-depth pre and post match analysis you can’t find anywhere else and the matches will have options of both Kiswahili and English commentary,” Odipo further stated.