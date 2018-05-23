Wambua eyes continental tile, adds four debutants

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The Kenya Lionesses head coach Kevin Wambua has handed four players their debut ahead of the Africa Sevens Cup to be hosted in Botswana this weekend.

Prisca Nyerere, Diana Awino, Sophia Ayieta and Sarah Oluche are the four players who haved earned a place to prove themselves when the national Sevens Women’s team will be seeking to win the continental title for the first time ever.

The quartet replace seasonal players; Rachel Mbogo, Stacy Owuor, Doreen Remour and Celestine Masinde who are all out with injuries.

Influential Philadelphia Olando and Sheila Chajira are in the squad and so is Michelle Omondi, Grace Adhiambo, Linet Moraa, Camilla Cynthia, speedster Janet Okello and Judith Auma,

“There are new players coming up well and their inclusion of the new players was based purely on performance. They are tried and tested and fit in well to the team setup. We are looking to the future which informs us as we look at team set up,” Wambua told Raga House

“The team has shown strides in recent times and we are not just looking at absence of South Africa at the tournament but looking out to improving our performance which is qualifying for the HSBC core status in the near future,” the tactician added.

Kenya will play Madagascar and Senegal in pool A while Pool B comprises of Tunisia, Uganda and Zimbabwe as Morocco, Botswana, Mauritius and Zambia battle it out in pool C.

Defending champions South Africa withdrew from the tournament as they are preparing for the Sevens World Cup to be held in USA in July.

Kenya has lost to South Africa in the last three edition of the Africa 7s including last year that saw the Lady Blitzbokke secure the only slot to the World Cup.

Pools

Pool A: Kenya, Madagascar, Senegal

Pool B: Tunisia, Uganda, Zimbabwe

Pool C: Morocco, Botswana, Mauritius, Zambia.

Squad:

Philadelphia Olando, Sheila Chajira, Michelle Omondi, Grace Adhiambo, Linet Moraa,Camilla Cynthia, Janet Okello, Judith Auma, Diana Awino, Sarah Oluche, Sophia Ayieta, Prisca Nyerere

-Additional reporting from Raga House-