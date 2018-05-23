Mancini unveils backroom staff as new-look Italy meet for first time

Shares

MILAN, Italy, May 23 – New Italy coach Roberto Mancini has unveiled his backroom staff as his 28-man squad meet for the first time on Wednesday evening for a training camp at Coverciano, outside Florence ahead of three upcoming friendlies.

Mancini — who left Zenit Saint Petersburg to take charge of Italy — was appointed last week six months after the four-time World Cup winners’ shock failure to qualify for the finals in Russia.

The 53-year-old’s staff is made up of people he worked with during his coaching career at clubs including Manchester City, Inter Milan and Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Former Inter Milan and Fiorentina midfielder Gabriele Oriali, 65, remains on in his position as team manager.

Mancini’s assistant coaches will be Alberico Evani, Angelo Adamo Gregucci, Giulio Nuciari, and Fausto Salsano.

Massimo Battara — who worked alongside Mancini at Manchester City and Zenit Saint Petersburg — will remain with him as goalkeeping coach.

Giovanni Brignardello and Claudio Donatello will be the fitness coaches, with medical staff made up of Carmine Costabile and Angelo De Carli; physiotherapists Alfonso Casano, Maurizio Fagorzi, Emanuele Randelli, and Fabrizio Scalzi. The osteopath will be Walter Martinelli.

Matteo Pincella will be in charge of nutrition, and Antonio Gagliardi the match analyst.

Mancini has been appointed on a two-year contract until Euro 2020 with the option to extend to June 2022 before the World Cup in Qatar.

His first game in charge will be a friendly against Saudi Arabia in St. Gallen, Switzerland on May 28.

Italy will also play a friendly on Friday, June 1 in Nice against France, and the Netherlands, who also failed to qualify for the World Cup, on Monday, June 4 in Turin.