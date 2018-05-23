Boost for Kenya 7s as Ayodi, Ombachi return

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The national Sevens team has been boosted by the return of skipper Oscar Ayodi and forward Dennis Ombachi ahead of the final two rounds of the 2017/18 HSBC Sevens World Series in London and Paris 7s.

The two are among the four changes made by head coach Innocent Simiyu when naming the 12-man travelling squad on Tuesday morning.

Ayodi was out after picking injury during the second leg in Cape Town 7s while Ombachi makes a comeback for the first time since taking part in the Dubai 7s.

Also returning to the squad are Kenya Harlequin’s Herman Humwa and Kabras Sugar’s Brian Tanga who both missed the Hong Kong, Commonwealth games and Singapore 7s.

Ruled out on personal commitments is Oscar Ouma, who has been captaining the side in Ayodi’s absence as well as Dan Sikuta of Kabras Sugar.

Impala Saracen’s Sammy Oliech who has been vital to the team in recent legs is out for weeks after suffering a knock in training.

Shujaa are drawn in Pool C in London where they will take on Mike Friday’s USA, hosts England and France.

Kenya opens their campaign against USA at 1.42 pm on Saturday June 2, France at 4.48 pm and round up pool matches against England at 8.16 pm.

Shujaa sits sixth on the table with 93 points same with fifth placed USA and only sit back due to point difference.

Kenya 7s squad

1.Oscar Ayodi 2.Andrew Amonde 3.Willy Ambaka 4.Collins Injera 5.Billy Odiambo 6.Nelson Oyoo 7.Dennis Ombachi 8.Jeff Oluoch 9.Eden Agero 10.Augustine Lugonzo 11.Eric Ombassa 12.Herman Humwa 13.Brian Tanga.