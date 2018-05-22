Nairobi County sets aside Sh1bn for upgrading of five Stadia

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22- The Nairobi County Government has set aside Sh1 billion for the upgrading of five stadia that have been in deplorable conditions, excluding the City Stadium.

Speaking while launching the uplifting of Dandora Stadium on Tuesday, Nairobi County Executive Committee for Education, Youth, Gender and Sports, Janet Ouko said the stadia will be renovated to meet the required FIFA and CAF standards.

“We first want to focus on the grass root grounds which have been in deplorable condition so that they can be able to host the Kenyan Premier League matches,” she said.

Besides Dandora, Other stadia like Ziwani Grounds in Starehe, Woodley in Kibra, Riruta in Kawangware and Kiumbuini will also be upgraded.

Upon completion, Woodley will have highest capacity of 8,000, Dandora will be able to accommodate 5,000 while Ziwani will be a 4,000 seater-facility.

Ouko has committed to oversee a smooth upgrading of the grounds and ensure that they are completed within five months.

This comes even after the Nyayo National Stadium is yet to be completed after the Government pledged to build stadia in seven counties.

The Nairobi City Stadium, one of the oldest facilities in the country, has been closed down since 2015 after the Kenyan Premier League deemed it unfit to host the matches, and Ouko reiterated that they also have plans on face-lifting it.

“We have also seen that it’s not okay to leave City Stadium as it is now, so in a short while some works will commence at the stadium,” She said.

In December, 2016, the then Nairobi Governor, Evans Kidero had announced that Sh200 million was set aside to fund renovation works at City Stadium.

However, two years down the line works at the Stadium that was home for Kenyan Premier League giants Gor Mahia is yet to begin.

-By Jemimah Mueni-