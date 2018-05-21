Nakumatt hail arrival of foreign trainer

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21- Nakumatt FC head coach Anthony Mwangi has hailed the arrival of American born Egyptian physical trainer Melis Medo at the club, saying he has played a huge role in the team’s trajectory.

Nakumatt moved off the bottom of the Kenyan Premier League log on Sunday with a 2-1 win over 11-time champions Tusker and speaking after the side’s victory, Mwangi said the former Qatari based coach has brought in positive vibes at the club.

“We have done well over the last few games but most of the work has been because of the new coach who has come in. Medo is very good on physical training and he has helped us a lot in improving the fitness of the players. He has done a brilliant job,” Mwangi said after the game.

He added; “He is good with reading the game and also motivating the players and he has done a very good job to help me out in the technical bench.”

It is rare praise coming from a coach whose job might hang in the balance if he takes over on permanent basis. Bernard Mosomi, the Nakumatt FC chairman has confirmed that they will consider hiring the coach on a permanent basis once they get his papers.

“He came in to assist especially with fitness, but so far we have seen he has done some good work. We will discuss and see but as per now Mwangi remains the head coach,” Mosomi said.

Nakumatt whose early season struggles were reduced when they were bought out by city politician Francis Mureithi now sit second from bottom in the standings with a two point deficit off safety.

Coach Mwangi has admitted that the improvement has been occasioned by the surety of funds.

“When money comes very many things change. We see that the motivation in the team and generally the attitude is positive. We hope that we can win next weekend against Posta Rangers to boost our chances and possibly move higher in the standings,” the coach noted.

Meanwhile, the club will dip their pockets for the June transfer window with Mwangi noting they need to add more creative players and depth on the bench.

“Not to say that the players we have are not good enough, but we have to get more creativity in the team and boost the bench power. We want to win at least 10 games in the second leg and with that we will be assured of safety. If we get the players we need, I am sure we will be safe,” further pointed the coach.