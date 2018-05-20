From Harry and Meghan to Roland, Serena trains at French Open

Shares

PARIS, France, May 20 – Just a day after attending the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Serena Williams went back to business on Sunday, enjoying her first practice session at Roland Garros ahead of the French Open.

The 36-year-old Williams, a three-time champion in Paris, has yet to decide if she will compete at the season’s second Grand Slam having only played four matches on the WTA Tour this year following her return from a lengthy lay-off to give birth to her daughter.

Roland Garros organisers posted a 4min 40sec video of the former world number one hitting forehands and backhands on the showpiece Court Philippe Chartrier under the watchful eye of long-time coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

Williams, the holder of 23 Grand Slam titles, hasn’t played since the end of March when she lost to Japan’s Naomi Osaka in the Miami first round.

The 2018 French Open gets underway next Sunday.