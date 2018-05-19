You are here:

Ulinzi see off Wazito to climb second in KPL

Wazito FC’s Joakim Omollo vie for the ball with Ulinzi’s Oliver Ruto. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – Ulinzi Stars climbed to second in the Kenyan Premier League after seeing off Wazito FC 2-0 in a match played at the Ruaraka Sports Ground on Saturday.

Elvis Nandwa produced a man of the match performance after netting a goal and setting up an assist.

In other results, Vihiga United were 2-0 winners away to Sony Sugar, Zoo FC drew 1-1 with Kariobangi Sharks while Bandari against Posta Rangers, Kakamega Homeboyz versus Mathare United and Chemelil Sugar against Nzoia Sugar ended in a goalless draw.

-Developing story

