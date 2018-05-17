You are here:

Football Football

In photos: Gor hold their own against USM

by
Football
Shares
A passionate Gor Mahia fan braved the evening cold and light showers to cheer the team as they took on USM Alger at the Kasarani Stadium on May 16, 2018. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17- In yester years, a Kenyan team earning a point against a North African opponent would be considered a huge result, but Gor left the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on Wednesday night feeling the chills of two dropped points.

Malian officials were in charge of the clash with Mahamadou Keita tasked at the center and he was at subject of debate on some  of the decisions he made.

Malian officials were tasked for the clash. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Malian referee Kaita gesturing for change. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The record Kenyan champions created numerous scoring opportunities, 10 attempts at goal. However, as head coach Dylan Kerr asserted at the end of the tie, maybe, they have some sort of curse in front of goal.

George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo was one of the best performers for Gor Mahia against USM Alger at the Kasarani Stadium on May 16, 2018 and had two open scoring chances in the first half. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Playing with 10 men for almost half the tie, they restricted the visitors, finalists in the 2015 CAF Champions League to just seven efforts at goal, none of which troubled Boniface Oluoch.

The Gor Mahia team that started against USM Alger at the Kasarani Stadium on May 16, 2018 in a CAF Confederation Cup match. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

The support in the stands, though not the same atmosphere as was witnessed over the weekend when they played Hull City was great, putting into perspective the heavy evening rains and the bumper to bumper traffic along Thika Super Highway that almost saw the two teams arrive late for the fixture.

Gor Mahia fans shout their lungs out supporting their club during the CAF Confederation Cup match against USM Alger at the Kasarani Stadium on May 16, 2018 in a CAF Confederation Cup match. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Head coach Dylan Kerr had to change his mind on the team selection a few minutes to kick off, starting back Ernest Wendo ahead of Boniface Omondi.

Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr gestures on the touchline during the CAF Confederation Cup match against USM Alger at the Kasarani Stadium on May 16, 2018 in a CAF Confederation Cup match. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Wendo didn’t have the best of his games, placing several missed passes especially in the opening stanza but Kerr had to explain after that the midfield enforcer had been suffering from flu and hadn’t trained for three days.

Gor Mahia midfielder Ernest Wendo puts USM Alger’s Hemza Koudri under pressure during their CAF Confederation Cup match at the Kasarani Stadium on May 16, 2018 in a CAF Confederation Cup match. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

The USM Alger side seemed to have done their homework on the Gor attack and lead striker Jacques Tuyisenge was a marked man throughout.

Gor Mahia’s Godfrey Walusimbi and Jacques Tuyisenge put USM Alger’s Hemza Koudri under pressure during their CAF Confederation Cup match at the Kasarani Stadium on May 16, 2018 in a CAF Confederation Cup match. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

The Rwandese forward was limited to just one shot on target which was saved by the keeper.

Shares
Timothy Olobulu

A lover of sports who seeks to tell the African story in an African way. Top ten finalist of the Abu Dhabi Sports Media Pearl Awards. Be it on the pitch, court, track, pool or course, the story will be told. On twitter @KakaTimm

Comments