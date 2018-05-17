Kenya up two places in latest FIFA ranking

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17- Harambee Stars have moved up two places in the latest FIFA ranking to 111th despite inactivity since the March friendly matches against Central Africa Republic and Comoros in Morocco.

Stars lost 3-2 to the Central Africa Republic and drew 2-2 with Comoros, results that occasioned their dip to 113th but have now made a few steps in a bid to get back to the top 100 rankings.

This comes even as new head coach Sebastien Migne continues to shape up his squad and will have five games beginning May 25 when he will walk the team to his first match in charge a friendly game against Swaziland.

The tactician will also have a second friendly match three days later against Equatorial Guinea before proceeding to India where the team has been invited for the four nations Hero Intercontinental Cup.

Meanwhile, there haven’t been major movements in the ranking which come after a period where most countries did not take part in FIFA friendly games. Uganda remains static at 74th spot and is the best ranked East African country.

Germany, Brazil, Belgium, Portugal and Argentina remain the best ranked countries occupying position one to five. Kuwait is the best mover having gone up 16 places to 160 while Palestine is the worst mover having dropped 13 places to 96th.