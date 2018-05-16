Wilshere out of England World Cup squad

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 16 – Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere will not be part of the England squad at this summer’s World Cup, Sky sources understand.

Wilshere becomes the second high-profile player understood to be told by manager Gareth Southgate on Tuesday he will not be involved in Russia, with Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, who spent the season on loan at West Ham, also believed to have been informed he has been omitted.

Hart’s City team-mate Fabian Delph is the most likely to take the final midfield spot in Wilshere’s absence.

Southgate called Wilshere up to his squad for the recent friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy but injury forced him to pull out.

The 26-year-old won the last of his 34 caps in Euro 2016 when England were knocked out by Iceland.

But Wilshere made light of his situation after he was offered a trip he simply could not refuse on social Media.

An England fan asked the midfielder if he would fancy coming to Zante with “him and the lads” to where Wilshere replied saying “let me know the dates and I’m in”.

Swansea defender Alfie Mawson will also not be included in the England World Cup squad after he underwent successful knee surgery on Monday, keeping him out for between six weeks and two months.

Southgate names his 23-man World Cup squad on Wednesday.

