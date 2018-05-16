Meru man hits betPawa jackpot with Sh10

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – A lucky punter turned Sh10 into a million by making 12 correct football predictions on gaming site betPawa.

Lawy Munene, 25-year old from Meru County, won the inaugural jackpot on betPawa barely 24 hours after it was launched.

Dubbed Sunday Million Jackpot, where betPawa offers the lowest entry stake of just 10 shillings, Munene, a Business Administration graduate hit the jackpot at first attempt predicting all 12 matches correctly.

With one match cancelled from the jackpot, he was lucky to get all his selections on point to claim the six figure pay out.

Munene recalled how he placed his bets on Saturday afternoon, moments after the launch of the jackpot.

“When I saw that betPawa had launched the new jackpot, and that they were also giving out free entry tickets, I immediately made my selections. I had missed out on their weekly jackpot, so I decided to give this Sunday Million Jackpot a try,” Munene said.

“On my first ticket, I missed out the big prize by just one match. However, on this second one everything was on point. I received the dream call on Monday morning and I thought it was a hoax,” he explained, adding that,” he added.

“I decided to confirm the number first and indeed it was betPawa. I shared with my mother who was in the farm, and she ran into joy.”

Speaking during the ceremony, betPawa country manager Dos Kariuki congratulated the winner and hailed betPawa’s innovative market products.

“Over the years, our tagline has been ‘bet small win big.’ As betPawa, our goal is to convert our clients passion for sports into money, by them betting on their favourite teams and personalities for small amounts starting from one shilling,” he said.

“betPawa continues to innovate new and exciting products and this time, we have launched two jackpots, The weekly 10 million jackpot and the Sunday million jackpot that has Sunday matches only. For both jackpots, you play with just 10 shillings and could win either 1 million or 10 million,”Kariuki added.

The ecstatic winner said that he would invest his winnings in a new Pharmacy shop, and also in agribusiness. He encouraged other bettors to also pick betPawa where they bet small and can win big just like him.