Ouma, Musa report Harambee Stars training

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – Defenders unattached Musa Mohamed and Georgia based Eric Ouma are among notable payers who reported to Harambee Stars training on Tuesday morning at the Camp Toyoyo Ground as head coach Sebastian Migne conducted his first session.

The team held two training sessions ahead of upcoming international friendly matches in preparation for their second match in the 2018 African Cup of Nation qualifier where they host Ghana in September.

The team lacked Gor Mahia players who are preparing to face Algerian side USM Algier in the CAF Confederation Cup group D match.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers

John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks), Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars), Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers).

Defenders

Yusuf Mainge (AFC Leopards), Bolton Omwenga (Kariobangi Sharks), David Owino (Mathare United), Dennis Shikhayi (AFC Leopards), Michael Kibwage (AFC Leopards), Jockins Atudo (Posta Rangers), Johnstone Omurwa (Mathare United), Geoffrey Shiveka (Kariobangi Sharks), Moses Mudavadi (St Anthony Kitale), Robinson Kamura (AFC Leopards), Musa Mohamed (Unattached), Eric Ouma (KF Tirana, Albania).

Midfielders

Chrispin Oduor (Mathare United), Vincent Wasambo (Kariobangi Sharks), Cliff Nyakeya (Mathare United), Robert Arot (Nakuru All-Stars), Patillah Omotto (Kariobangi Sharks), Duncan Otieno (AFC Leopards), Marvin Omondi (AFC Leopards), Whyvonne Isuza (AFC Leopards), Jafari Odenyi (AFC Leopards).

Strikers

Elvis Rupia (Nzoia Sugar), Pistone Mutamba (Wazito FC), Ovella Ochieng (Kariobangi Sharks).