Hart not in England’s World Cup squad for Russia 2018

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15 – Joe Hart has been told he will not be part of England’s 23-man squad heading to the World Cup in Russia, Sky Sports News understands.

England manager Gareth Southgate will announce his squad on Wednesday, but we understand he has decided against taking Hart as his third choice goalkeeper behind Stoke City’s Jack Butland and Everton’s Jordan Pickford.

The news bodes well for Burnley’s uncapped keeper Nick Pope who now looks to be in prime position to be named in the squad which heads for Russia on Tuesday, June 12.

Hart was left out of West Ham’s starting XI by manager David Moyes for their final four games of the season, following their 4-1 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates in April.

The 31-year-old has been England’s first choice goalkeeper for the last three major tournaments and has 75 international caps.

Swansea’s Alfie Mawson will also not be included in Southgate’s squad for the World Cup after he underwent successful knee surgery on Monday – keeping him out for between six weeks and two months.