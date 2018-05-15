Chelsea eyes Spurs boss Pochettino

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15 – Chelsea are considering moving for Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino if Antonio Conte leaves the club this summer, according to Sky sources.

Conte is expected to depart Stamford Bridge after Saturday’s FA Cup final against Manchester United.

Chelsea have failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League and the Italian looks set to leave just 12 months after winning the Premier League title in his first season in English football.

The London club have been linked with high-profile replacements such as Luis Enrique and Maurizio Sarri, and Pochettino is another leading candidate if Conte left.

Under Pochettino, Spurs have qualified for the Champions League for three seasons in a row while operating on a smaller budget than rivals such as Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal.

The Argentine has three years remaining on his Spurs contract and is planning on having talks with club chairman Daniel Levy about increasing his transfer budget this summer.