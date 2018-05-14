You are here:

Football Football

In photos: Gor, Hull City entertain at Kasarani

by
Football
Shares
Gor Mahia fans show their love from the stands during their friendly match against Hull City on May 13, 2018. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14- The only other recent time Kenya’s biggest sporting facility was in deafening noise and full to capacity in a sporting festival was in July last year when the country hosted the rest of the world in the last ever edition of the IAAF World Under-18 Championships.

Before that, you could stretch your memory all the way back to 1997 when Harambee Stars held Nigeria’s Super Eagles to a 1-1 draw in a World Cup Qualifier with elated fans dancing their way to and fro the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani.

The Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani was full to capacity during the IAAF World U18 Championships.
PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

On Sunday as record Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia hosted Hull City in an international friendly match, the stadium was sold out to its 60,000 capacity with thousands more locked outside and forced to watch proceedings from mounted mobile screens.

Gor Mahia fans show their love from the stands during their friendly match against Hull City on May 13, 2018. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

It turned out to be a spectacle both on and off the pitch with the two teams providing entertaining football while on the stands, fans showed their love with song and dance.

Hull legend Dean Windass set the pace early on when he went on for a dance challenge with a fan who challenged him to the infamous odi dance and he responded with almost equal measure, adding on some floor-rolling icing on the cake.

Here are some of the images from stadium in a match that Hull won 4-3 on post-match penalties after a 0-0 stalemate in regulation time.

Hull City goalkeeper Callum Burton and his Gor Mahia counterpart Boniface Oluoch who both saved three penalties share a light moment before the shoot-out. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Hull City players and officials described the match as one of the best they have played in, paying particular tribute to the buzzing atmosphere created by the crowd.

Hull City players watch on during the penalty shoot out. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

The fans cheered every minute of action, especially when Gor made any sweeping moves or passes changed legs in quick succession.

Gor Mahia fans watch proceedings keenly during their friendly match against English Championship side Hull City on may 13, 2018. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr was impressed with the first half performance of his boys and before the teams resumed for the second half, the British coach made a lap on the entire track, urging the green army to raise their decibels.

Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr salutes his players before the penalty shoot out against Hull City on May 13, 2018. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Dignitaries were also present on match day with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Nairobi Senator Johnston Sakaja and his Elgeyo Marakwet counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen leading the way.

Harambee Stars and AFC Leopards legend Joe Kadenge alongside other retired Harambee Stars players were also present.

On the pitch, the players showed their true worth with Gor showing that they can match any opponent.

Hull City’s Jarrod Bowen dribbles away from Gor Mahia’s Kevin Omondi during their friendly match on May 13, 2018. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Gor now hope that fans will turn out in almost equal numbers when they face Algerian outfit USM Alger in a CAF COnfederation Cup group stage match on Wednesday at the same facility.

Shares
Timothy Olobulu

A lover of sports who seeks to tell the African story in an African way. Top ten finalist of the Abu Dhabi Sports Media Pearl Awards. Be it on the pitch, court, track, pool or course, the story will be told. On twitter @KakaTimm

Comments