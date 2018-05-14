Kane challenges Salah to prove he’s no one-season wonder

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 14 – Harry Kane has challenged Mohamed Salah to beat him to the Golden Boot for the Premier League’s top scorer again next season.

The Egyptian’s record 32 goals for a 38-game campaign denied Kane a third consecutive Golden Boot despite the English international’s best ever campaign as his double in a thrilling 5-4 defeat of Leicester on Sunday took Kane onto 30 league goals.

“Mo has done great this year, he deserves it, he deserves the Golden Boot. I am looking forward to the competition again next year,” said Kane, who was pilloried on social media for claiming a goal off team-mate Christian Eriksen at Stoke last month in his quest to catch Salah.

“For me it is about doing it year after year. This is my fourth year now and the first time I have got to 30 goals in the Premier League. Now it’s about getting to 30 goals for the next two or three years, that’s the aim.

“Any player wants to do it on a consistent basis and that’s what defines a good player from a great player. He has done amazing this year and he looks like a great player, and we’ll see if we can both continue it next season.”

Kane’s goals were good enough, though, for Spurs to edge past Champions League finalists Liverpool to finish third behind Manchester City and Manchester United.

“The top six now is so strong, everyone’s really competitive, so for us to finish in the top three for a third year in a row is brilliant,” added Kane.