AFC Leopards trio land Harambee Stars call up

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14- The AFC Leopards trio of midfielders Whyvonne Isuza and Jaffery Owiti as well as defender Robinson Kamura have been called up to the national team by head coach Sebastien Migne as he assesses a select group of locally based players.

The three caught the French tactician’s eye on Sunday as they played to a 2-2 draw against Nakumatt FC in Machakos with Isuza striking both of Ingwe’s goals to take his tally this season to eight.

Also called up to the squad is Nakuru All-Stars’ Robert Arot.

The addition of the four now takes the total number of players called up by Migne in his first squad since taking charge to 27. He had earlier called in a squad of 23 players on Saturday.

The camp, aimed at assessing the players will be held on Tuesday with the coach set to take charge of two sessions, between 8am and 11am and later on at 4pm to 6pm.

The squad is a mix of old and new faces. Among the new players who have landed a call up include the Mathare United duo of Johnstone Omurwa and David ‘Messi’ Owino who have been impressive for the slum boys.

Kenyan Premier League top scorer Elvis Rupia of Nzoia Sugar who has banged in 11 goals this season has also been handed a call up.

Youngster Moses Mudavadi from St. Anthony’s Boys in Kitale has also been called in after impressing when the Under-23 and Under-20 national teams clashed in a friendly match last week. Also getting a nod after impressing in that match is Kariobangi Sharks duo of Vincent Wasambo and Ovella Ochieng.

Ochieng has however had minimal playing time this season and two weeks ago, his coach William Muluya said he has not been fielding the player because of injury.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers

John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks), Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars), Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers).

Defenders

Yusuf Mainge (AFC Leopards), Bolton Omwenga (Kariobangi Sharks), David Owino (Mathare United), Dennis Shikhayi (AFC Leopards), Michael Kibwage (AFC Leopards), Jockins Atudo (Posta Rangers), Johnstone Omurwa (Mathare United), Geoffrey Shiveka (Kariobangi Sharks), Moses Mudavadi (St Anthony Kitale), Robinson Kamura (AFC Leopards), Musa Mohamed (Unattached), Eric Ouma (KF Tirana, Albania).

Midfielders

Chrispin Oduor (Mathare United), Vincent Wasambo (Kariobangi Sharks), Cliff Nyakeya (Mathare United), Robert Arot (Nakuru All-Stars), Patillah Omotto (Kariobangi Sharks), Duncan Otieno (AFC Leopards), Marvin Omondi (AFC Leopards), Whyvonne Isuza (AFC Leopards), Jafari Odenyi (AFC Leopards).

Strikers

Elvis Rupia (Nzoia Sugar), Pistone Mutamba (Wazito FC), Ovella Ochieng (Kariobangi Sharks).