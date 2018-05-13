Sharks bite off Matano’s perfect Tusker start

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13- Robert Matano’s run of three consecutive wins since taking charge as Tusker head coach was brought into a screeching halt after suffering a 2-1 loss at home to Kariobangi Sharks at the Ruaraka Complex on Sunday.

Despite Boniface Muchiri’s late goal for the brewers, Pascal Ogweno and Eric Kapaito’s early goals had already done the damage to end Sharks’ poor run of seven matches without a win, handing coach William Muluya a massive reprieve.

Defender Ogweno opened the scoring in the fifth minute when he slotted home a penalty after a Tusker defender handles inside the box. Kapaito then broke his own goal drought with a well taken 34th minute goal powering a header past Duncan Ochieng from Patillah Omotto’s freekick.

In other matches played on Sunday, Allan Wanga and Ugandan Hassan Kikoyo grabbed a goal a piece as Kakamega Homeboyz bounced back to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Chemelil Sugar.

In Thika, new head coach John Njogu started his tenure on a resounding note, guiding Thika United to a second consecutive win with a well worked 3-1 victory over Sony Sugar, their third win of the season.

At the Mumias Sports Complex, Wazito FC suffered a third loss in four matches after going down 2-1 to Vihiga United while at the Camp Toyoyo Grounds, visitors Nzoia Sugar registered a similar scoreline over Posta Rangers.