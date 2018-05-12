AFC’s Zapata denied maiden win by Nakumatt

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12 – AFC Leopards threw away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 against Nakumatt FC in the Kenyan Premier League match played at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday.

New AFC Leopards head coach Rodolfo Zapata thought he had bagged his maiden win at the club when Wyvonne Isuza scored a brace, but his hopes were dashed by former player Eugene Ambulwa who headed home before Brian Nyakan utilized on shear AFC defensive lapse to grab the crucial equaliser.

In other results, Mathare United were held to a goalless draw by visiting Bandari FC while Sofapaka beat Zoo Kericho 2-1.

The outcome saw AFC Leopards drop to 6th in the standings with 22 points, Nakumatt are still at the bottom with 11 points, Mathare United are second with 26 points, four behind defending champions Gor Mahia who are leading despite paying three matches less.

AFC Leopards will have themselves to blame after Ezekiel Odera squandered a glorious chance that could have complicated matters for Nakumatt after the former Gor striker weaved past the entire defense to beat the keeper only to see his execution go wide in an empty net.

Zapata was not pleased with the result, slamming his defenders for lack of concentration.

“We had a great first half and in the locker room I told the players the game is not yet over, maybe they were tired. The best thing for us is that we created chances but lack of concentration in the defense cost us, we need to keep working,” a disappointed Zapata said.

His counterpart from Nakumatt Anthony Mwangi heaped praise on his charges for the fighting spirit as the bottom side continues fighting to avoid relegation.

“This is more like a win to us, individual mistakes cost us to concede early goal. AFC is a big team and to come from behind and win is not a joke. I congratulate my boys for the fighting spirit,” Mwangi noted.