MP Wanyonyi meets Russia bound teenagers

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 10 – ‘Go and represent and our Constituency and country well’, those were the words of Westlands MP Timothy Wanyonyi to two teenagers from Parklands Baptist Primary school who will be taking part in the sixth edition of the Football for Friendship tournament that will precede the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Wanyonyi lauded Jadidi Ndakumbi and Myles Muriuki for excelling to the extent of catching the eyes of the selectors from a pool of many equally talented kids in the country.

“Having this two ambassadors travelling to Russia for the World Cup is not a mean achievement. We are so proud for them. As their Member of Parliament this is such a great occasion for us. I hope to see them off at the airport,” the sports fanatic and the founder of the annual Tim Wanyonyi footballer tournament stated.

“This shows that the country has the ability to take sport into the next level if only we can put our act together and work towards uplifting the sports standard in the country,” Wanyonyi, a former Nairobi School Football captain spoke at his Westlands offices on Thursday.

“I have Faith that the generation of Jadidi and Myles have what it takes to take Kenya to the World Cup, all they need from us is support in this journey. He added.

The political leader did not shy away from calling on the sports administrators to put the welfare of athletes in front if we are to make the country great.

“We must desist from the habit of putting our own agendas first, I am afraid to say Football Kenya Federation is not doing enough to nurture talents in the country. For starters, let us first bring fans back to the stadia,” he pondered.

The two kids young Footballer Jadidi, and young journalist Myles have been on one month awareness project that involves meeting sports personalities in the country and leaders before traveling to the European country early next month.

“First it was the incredible news of having made it as Kenyan ambassadors to Russia for the Football for Friendship Tourney, since then the journey has been overwhelming,” Jadidi who wants to be a professional footballer told Capital Sport.

“From meeting world beaters in the world of sports, people like Conseslus Kipruto and Olympic champion to the Gor Mahia title winning team and their coach to our Member of Parliament is such a sweet joy,” the 12-year-old second born to Andrew and Lilian Ndambuki reflected.

Myles on the other hand caught the eye of the selectors for his dedication not only to tell his story but also that of his friends through the art of writing.

“Through writing, I am able to tell the world my feeling and that of my friends, as a footballer, I like to document the happenings in our school football team, that is my passion for a while now,” Myles disclosed.

“I want to be a journalist when I grow up, this is because the profession is fun and most importantly because I want to tell the world what is happening,” Myles the first born to Nicholas and Rachel Muriuki narrated.

The two boys will be part of F4F, an International Children’s Social programme implemented by Gazprom company – official partner of FIFA and the World Cup, an initiative that involves the young generation throughout the world in promoting the most important human values among their peers – friendship, equality, peace and respect for different cultures and nationalities.

The tournament will also be beneficial to the youngsters as the footballer will an opportunity to be trained by some of the world best coaches, for aspiring Journalist Myles, he will be guided further on how to tell his story.

In the tournament that will bring together 32 International Teams of Friendship athletes of different nationalities, different genders and different physical abilities will play in one team.

The tournament will run from 8-15 June 2018 and the youngsters will also have the opportunity to watch the opening ceremony of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the first match pitting host Russia and Saudi Arabia at the Luzhniki, Stadium in Moscow.

-By Amos Abuga-