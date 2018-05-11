Chapa Dimba winners to watch Spurs, Leicester EPL season finale

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom winners Kapenguria Heroes and Plateau Queens will on Sunday enjoy a lifetime opportunity when they watch Tottenham Hotspur host Leicester City in the English Premier League season finale at the Wembley Stadium in London.

The two sides travelled to United Kingdom for a five-day tour after lifting the Inaugural Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom tournament opened to players aged below 20 years, with Kapenguria (Rift Valley) eliminating Gor Mahia Youth in the Boys competition while Plateau (Nyanza) edged out Tartar Girls to earn the prestigious gift.

While in London, Kapenguria and Plateau will also have a training and mentorship session with Harambee Stars skipper and Tottenham midfield maestro Victor Wanyama.

“This is a dream come true for us and it is hard to believe that it is happening. We deeply thank Safaricom for fulfilling this promise and assisting us in processing our passports as well. It is a memorable moment for the entire team and the joy is incredible,” Plateau Queens coach Edwin Sakwa said.

The tournament has produced players who have joined Kenyan Premier League sides and the national Under-20 teams with Kapenguria Heroes duo of striker David Majak and midfielder Fredrick Krop scouted by Kakamega Homeboyz.

“I cannot express my joy today, I am extremely happy. It is my first time to be on a plane. I will also get to meet victor Wanyama for the first time and it is a great opportunity. I hope this trip will make a difference in our football life professionally,” Kapenguria Heroes player Kennedy Wesonga said.

Safaricom invested Sh100mn into the tournament launched in June last year which included Sh10mn worth of prizes as well as funds for renovation of select community pitches through a legacy programme.