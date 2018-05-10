Raila hosts Kenyan football legends

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Thursday met retired Kenyan footballers led by legendary Joe Kadenge expressing the pain seeing the state of their lives.

Odinga said he will meet with President Uhuru Kenyatta to discuss ways and means of helping the retired footballers get better livelihoods.

The ex-internationals, who represented Kenya in the fifties, sixties, seventies and eighties, said they have been ignored despite playing a pivotal role in putting Kenyan football on the world map.

“The current crop of Kenyan footballers are enjoying the fruits of our labour,” said Kadenge who was happy to meet Raila one more time.

“Mheshimiwa (Raila) you are my long time friend from the fifties when I was playing and I have confidence through you, we, the legends will get recognition,” he added.

Raila was excited to have met the legends who were led to his Capital Hill office by former Football Kenya President Sam Nyamweya. The former Prime Minister spoke of his playing days at Luo Union while Kadenge was with Abaluhyia and he maintained that community football was the way to go in building passion for the game.

The legends stated their support for the new found working relationship between the opposition chief and President Uhuru Kenya and said the same should be extended to football from the management level to the playing unit.

Among the legends who were present included former Harambee Stars coach Marshal Mulwa, John Bobby Ogolla, Mahmmoud Abass, Victor Onyango, John “Shoto” Lukoye, Josiah Ougo, George Waweru, James Ojiambo and Swaleh Oswayo.

The legends recently formed an association to look into their issues. The Sports Stars Foundation’s aim of empowering sportsmen after their active years in sports.

The foundation which is open to all sportsmen across all disciplines is mooting a grand plan of forming a Savings and Credit Association (SACCO) in future to financially help the sportsmen.

