Mourinho expects Pogba to stay

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 10 – Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho said he expects Paul Pogba to stay with the club next season, but admitted the final decision is up to the player.

The 25-year old midfielder has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford after being in and out of the first team this season.

“I think he is going to be here next season,” Mourinho said. “I can give the guarantee that I don’t want him to leave. I can give the guarantee that the club does not want to sell.

“And I can give the guarantee that we don’t have any approach from him, from his agent, or any club. So in this moment, for me, he is staying.”

Pogba, who joined United for a then-world record £89m in the summer of 2016, has made just 25 Premier League appearances for the club this season, scoring six goals.

Mourinho’s comments come after Pep Guardiola recently said that Pogba was offered to Manchester City in January by his agent Mino Raiola.

It has also been reported this week that he has been offered to former club Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

Meanwhile, Mourinho said that the United squad needs improvement in the off-season, and that current squad members need to be “more consistent” and show “more quality” on the pitch.