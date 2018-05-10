Man City smash Premier League points record

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, May 9 – Manchester City smashed Premier League records for points earned, goals scored and number of wins with Wednesday’s 3-1 victory against Brighton.

City’s win takes them to 97 points with a game to go, eclipsing Chelsea’s previous mark of 95 points set in 2004/05. City have scored 105 goals and won 31 matches so far.

City’s Danilo and Bernardo Silva netted either side of a Leonardo Ulloa effort for Brighton in the first half and Fernandinho scored a third in the second half.

Yaya Toure was given the chance to bid farewell to the Etihad Stadium as he was named in Manchester City’s side for their home clash.

The Ivorian midfielder left the pitch to a huge ovation with five minutes to go.

The veteran midfielder is leaving the club at the end of the season and was handed the captaincy as the champions planned a night of tributes.

Toure, 34, has won three Premier League titles and four domestic cups during his eight seasons at City.

His outing was his first Premier League start of the season with his previous nine appearances having come off the bench.