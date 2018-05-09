Timbe handed three game ban, fined Sh1mn

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9- Harambee Stars has been dealt a major blow ahead of the next three 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers after Chinese based winger Ayub Timbe was slapped with a three match ban by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Timbe has also been fined Sh1mn (10,000USD) by CAF following an incident in the first qualification match against Sierra Leone last June, having been accused by the referee of using offensive language towards him.

“I am disappointed with the verdict. As a player, I have always endeavored to adhere to the laws of the game, both off and on the pitch and it pains me to be denied the chance to represent my country, especially at this crucial period when we are trying to qualify for the 2019 AFCON,” Timbe said in a statement disseminated by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

“That notwithstanding is that however much I don’t agree with the verdict, I respect the decision by CAF and won’t be appealing against it,” he added.

FKF have confirmed they have received a communiqué from CAF over the same.

Timbe will now miss September’s game against Ghana in Nairobi and both home and away fixtures against Ethiopia.

The winger only returned to competitive action last month after a long injury spell and he played 45 minutes of Stars’ 3-2 loss to Central African Republic in Morocco.