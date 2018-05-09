Momanyi scores winner as Gor go five clear

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9- Defender Charles Momanyi returned to haunt his former employers scoring the winner 10 minutes to time as Gor Mahia stretched their lead on top of the Kenyan Premier League standings to five points.

Ivory Coast forward Ephraim Guikan had scored twice in either half to take Gor into the lead after going down early via an Ali Bhai goal.

After Guikan had scored his second in the 55th minute, former AFC Leopards and Tusker forward Allan Wanga drew his side level with a neat finish.

But when the game seemed to be destine for a draw, Momanyi popped up against his immediate former bosses, scoring the winner in the 80th minute.

Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr just as he has done this season changed his entire team with the first team players who played in the weekend 1-1 CAF Confederation Cup draw with Rayon Sport in Rwanda starting from the bench.

The win takes Gor to 30 points, five ahead of second placed Ulinzi Stars with two matches at hand.

Gor switch their attention to Sunday’s international friendly match against English Championship side Hull City on Sunday before facing Algeria’s USM Alger in their second Confederation Cup tie three days later.