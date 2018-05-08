Manangoi calls for ample preparations as CG medallists are feted

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8 – World 1500m champion Elijah Manangoi has called on the government to ensure Team Kenya has ample preparations in future games. The Team Captain for the 2018 Commonwealth Games was speaking on Tuesday when the Ministry of Sports awarded the medallists.

Manangoi was one of the four gold medallists at Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia and alongside other champions Hellen Obiri (5000m), Wickliffe Kinyamal (800m), Conseslus Kipruto (3000m Steeplechase), they were awarded with Sh1mn each by the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Rashid Echesa.

“We thank the government for paying the allowances but in future events we request to have enough preparations. I thank the team for a good performance they showed in Gold Coast,” Manangoi said.

The silver medallists received Sh750, 000 and they were; Stacy Ndiwa in the women’s 10,000m, Beatrice Chepkoech (women’s 1500m), Celliphine Chespol (women’s 3000m steeplechase), Margaret Nyairera(women’s 800m) Margaret Chelimo (women’s 5000m) Timothy Cheruiyot (men’s1500m) and Abraham Kibiwot(men’s3000m steeplechase)

The bronze medallists were awarded with Sh500, 000 and they were; were boxer Christine Ongare, Rodgers Kwemoi (men’s10,000m) , Amos Kirui (men’s 3000m steeplechase) Edward Zakayo (men’s 5000m) Samuel Gathimba(men’s walk) Purity Cherotich (women’s 3000m steeplechase).

Echesa vowed that under his watch athletes will be celebrated and appreciated accordingly in line with the directive of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We will support out athletes and want to create the enabling infrastructure to ensure our athletes become world beaters in their respective fields,” Echesa assured.