280 golfers to battle for Pro-Am slots

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8 – Stakes will be high when a huge chunk of amateur golfers go head-to-head in the all-new ‘KCB Road To The Masters’ series slated to tee-off at the 18th hole Par 72 Ruiru Sports Club on Saturday.

Rightly so, a large field of 280 golfers has been drawn to battle it out for an array of prizes where at least six winners will earn slots to play in the Pro-Am of the upcoming second edition of the KCB Karen Masters, a Sunshine Tour event.

The event, which is the first in the all-new series of five events, has attracted the Club’s go-getting single handicapped golfers including handicap two Ben Omondi and Frank Munyua playing off handicap 7. Omondi and Munyua will be battling to chalk up the overall title which is one of the prizes that hold the key to Karen Masters Pro Am slots.

Ladies will not be left behind in what anticipated to be a pulsating battle of slots. Those expected to call the shots include handicap 27 Mary Muthoni, handicap19 Irene Wamoro and lady captain Veronica Mwaura who is currently playing off handicap 27.

There has been some good-humored rivalry amongst ladies with most of them bantering over who will come out tops on Saturday.

Among the staff golfers lined up in Saturday’s draw include KCB Group Human Resource Director Paul Russo, the Group’s Chief Finance Officer Lawrence Kimathi and the Finance Director Samuel Munyua. The trio will face stiff opposition from at least 20 golfers gunning for the staff prize.

According to Club Captain Peter Mwaura, the course is playing relatively fair.

“The one thing that we are overly excited about is the fact that the fairways are now in lush green condition given the ongoing rains currently pounding the country. The greens are also in first class condition,” Mwaura said.

“But the first, second and 13th greens have been redone ostensibly to improve the competitiveness of the course, so thrills are spills are guaranteed. The roughs are quite mature now with the rains and utterly rough but the fairways quite wide which allows room for precision,” the handicap 16 Captain added.

The tournament is one of the five events towards the annual KCB Karen Masters which enters its second year in July.

At stake for the overall winner, men’s winner, staff winner, ladies’ winner, KCB customer guest and a wildcard (picked from any of the prize list), will be slots to play in the KCB Karen Masters ProAm.

KCB ROAD TO THE MASTERS CALENDAR

Round 1: Ruiru Sports Club (May 12th2018)

Round 2: Limuru Country Club (May 26th 2018)

Round 3: Eldoret Club (June 16th2018)

Round 4: Mombasa (June 30th 2018)

Round 5: Muthaiga Golf Club (July 7th)