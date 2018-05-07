Yegon defends Geneva Marathon crown

Shares

GENEVA, Switzerland, May 6- Kenya’s William Yegon on Sunday mastered the course before taking pole spot at the Harmony Geneva Marathon for UNICEF, an IAAF Bronze Label road race.

Yegon, winner of February’s Lagos Marathon and the defending champion here, broke from compatriot Joseph Aperumoi with two kilometres to go to win by more than a minute in 2:12:10.

“It was really warm today so it wasn’t possible to beat my course record,” said Yegon, who clocked 2:10:31 last year. “I didn’t lead the race for long, I overtook my friend just 2km from the finish. I’m really happy to defend my title here in Geneva.”

Running together with Aperumoi until the 28th kilometre, Yegon drifted back preferring to run alone. He came even with his compatriot with six kilometres remaining before pouncing four kilometres later.

Aperumoi was second, clocking 2:13:54 with a third Kenyan, Wycliff Biwott, rounding out the podium in 2:17:40.

Ethiopian Amelework Fekadu, 31, clocked 2:38:05 to win the women’s title by nearly a minute-and-a-half over Hisae Yoshimatsu of Japan, who clocked 2:39:30. Further back, Alemitu Lemu of Ethiopia finished third in 2:43:01.