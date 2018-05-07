Rutto ready for herculean Thika survival task

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7- Last season, Thika United survived relegation by the skin of their teeth, picking a nervy 1-0 aggregate win over Ushuru FC in the promotion and relegation play-off to guarantee another year in top flight football.

The side finds itself bagged in the same situation this year after picking up only two wins off 14 games and their head coach Nicholas Muyoti dropping off the journey four months into the new season.

The man who has been tasked with steadying the ship on interim basis, former Mathare United and Tusker FC goalkeeper Joseph Rutto is confident that he can bring the club safely into the survival harbor.

“We have to be confident that we can survive relegation. That is our sole purpose this season and as players and coaches, we have to ensure that happens,” the interim coach told Capital Sport.

“The players need to know that more or less, they are playing for themselves. They should ask, where will they go if the team is relegated. Even if there’s no money, who knows who might be watching them. Lack of finances cannot be a reason for playing poorly,” added the coach.

He started his tenure off on a positive note, his side beating Wazito FC 1-0 courtesy of an 88th minute Eugene Mukangula goal on Sunday. He hopes that the win will be a catalyst for their turnaround.

“It was a very important win and I am thankful to God for that. We really needed a win after such a poor run and I hope this will be the beginning of better things,” further noted the coach.

The team has found itself in financial trouble and was struggling to pay players’ salaries in the first four months of the season with Capital Sport learning that their long time sponsors Brookside might have ditched them.

Sources also intimate that it might have been the same reason Muyoti decided to walk away with players said to have boycotted some days of training protesting lack of payment.

But, Rutto has urged the players to focus on their duty at hand, to deliver survival to the club that at one point had a fourth place finish in the league and reached the Top Eight Cup final.

“Our work is on the pitch, the rest we leave to the management,” further affirmed the tactician.

The win over Wazito took Thika a spot up to 16th with 12 points, one ahead of Sony Sugar who drew 0-0 with Kakamega Homeboyz on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Nakumatt picked up their first win in 10 games with a 3-2 win over Zoo Kericho. Nakumatt had raced to a 2-0 lead but the hosts raced back to equalize. Nakumatt tjough wiped the blushes off their faces with a winner in additional time.

They remained bottom of the Kenyan Premier League log despite the win with 10 points off 14 games.