Oliech impresses in Free State Stars trials

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7- Former Harambee Stars captain Dennis Oliech will hold talks with the top leadership of South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Free State Stars on a possible move to the Bethlehem based club.

Oliech has been in trials with the club over the last nine days with a possibility of putting pen to paper and according to head coach Luc Eymael, the 33-year old forward might have just placed himself high in the pecking order.

“For me he’s not yet fit but he has a lot of quality with skills and everything. He’s scoring in training and for me I am very positive that things will be okay but now it depends with the bosses. The transfer window is not yet open now but we will discuss and see what comes off it,” Eymael, formerly with Kenyan giants AFC Leopards said.

“He has to meet the bosses either Tuesday or Wednesday. I have had my say and they will talk to make an agreement,” the Belgian coach said.

Oliech, nicknamed ‘Wuod Mary’ by his adoring fans has been off club football since leaving Dubai Cultural Sports Club where he spent half a season after three seasons with Ajjaccio in the French top tier.

At some point, he had been rumored to be headed to Gor Mahia, but the same did not work out. Oliech is one of the most revered Harambee Stars figures having scored 33 goals off 77 caps for the national team.

“He has the experience and I think he can be a good addition for us. If things go okay then that’s it,” Eymael further expounded on Oliech’s imminent move.

The club had been home to young defender Joseph Okumu who however played for just two seasons. If the move materializes, Oliech will join Harambee Stars defender Brian Mandela who now plies his trade with Maritzburg United and striker Massoud Juma who plays for Cape Town City.

With one match before the season ends, Free State Stars are sixth in the standings with 40 points, level with fifth placed Cape Town City.

Meanwhile, Eymael remains linked with the coaching job at Kaizer Chiefs following the resignation of Steve Komphela.