AFC’s Kitambi gets send off with March award

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7- Departing AFC Leopards coach Dennis Kitambi received a befitting send off earning the March Fidelity Insurance/Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) coach of the month award having led Ingwe to consecutive wins.

Kitambi won all four of AFC’s matches that month and received a unanimous vote from the SJAK football committee, winding up a wonderful month for the club.

It is the first time since the inception of the monthly awards that a coach and player from the same club have been awarded as the best with striker Ezekiel Odera having received the player of the month gong for March.

“I am really grateful for this award and it is a great way for me to sign off. I thank the players and my fellow coaches for the cooperation they gave me because it is very hard for a coach to come in when the team has been performing poorly and win,” the coach noted.

Kitambi will leave the country tomorrow where he will travel to Bangladesh to join his former boss Stewart Hall as his assistant atop tier side Saif Sporting Club.