Mathare, Sharks share spoils in ‘slum derby’

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6- Two headers in either half from Clifford Alwanga and Patillah Omotto saw Mathare United and Kariobangi Sharks share spoils in a highly entertaining clash at the Camp Toyoyo Ground on Sunday evening.

The draw is a second consecutive for Mathare United and sees them remain third in the standings while Kariobangi Sharks’ winless streak stretched to seven games.

In a first half that Kariobangi Sharks hugely dominated, Mathare ensured that the most important statistic of the first half was in their favor as they led 1-0 courtesy of Alwanga’s bullet header.

Mathare though had the first effort at goal within the opening two minutes when John Mwangi’s shot from the left came off the side netting.

But from there, it was the home side who had the better of the chances with former Mathare boy Harrison Mwendwa eager to punish his old bosses. In the 11th minute, a daunting run on the right saw him cut into the box but his curling effort went inches wide.

Two minutes later he had another chance when he took a first time shot off an Eric Kapaito cross but the effort went inches wide with Mathare keeper Robert Mboya well beaten.

However, Mathare made their rare chances count and in the 20th minute when Alwanga adjusted his body superbly to connect with a Martin Ongori cross off the right powering a header into the bottom left of John Oyemba’s goal.

But despite going down, Sharks kept pushing and on the half hour mark they came close when Francis Manoah’s header bounced off Ongori inside the box for a corner.

In the second half, Francis Kimanzi started off with a change goal scorer Alwanga being forced off with an injury and his place taken by the burly Chris Ochieng.

But Sharks came back determined to make their offensive play count for goals and they had just what they needed nine minutes after the restart when skipper Omotto powered a bouncing header past keeper Robert Mboya off an Omwenga corner.

It turned out to be a hugely contested affair with both sides trying to outplay each other in possession, but the goal scoring chances hugely reduced.

In the 70th minute, Ochieng had a rasping shot from the edge of the box after turning away from his marker with keeper Oyemba spilling the ball. Defender Geoffrey Shiveka was at hand to whack away the rebound with John Mwangi lurking in for the spills.

Ochieng had another late chance with eight minutes to go but his header across goal from a corner went wide.

On the other end, a counter attacking move from Sharks saw two substitutes combining, Brian Kipkurui wheeling away on the right to cut back a cross but Sidney Lokale’s effort went wide.