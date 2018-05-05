Kerr counts on Tuyisenge, Kagere in Kigali mission

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 5- Meddie Kagere and Jacques Tuyisenge will be ‘playing at home’ when Gor Mahia takes on Rwandese champions Rayon Sports in their first CAF Confederation Cup Group D clash on Sunday at the Stade Regional Nyamirambo in Kigali.

The Rwandese duo has been a core figure for K’Ogalo with Tuyisenge scoring the important penalty against SuperSport United in the 1-0 win in Machakos while Kagere has been a consistent attacking figure in the entire campaign.

Kagere, who only two weeks ago naturalized his Rwandese citizenship after it was revoked six years ago, will be facing his former employers where he played for two seasons when he lines up for K’Ogalo on Sunday.

“I think those two will be very vital in this game because they will be playing at home and will want to show their friends and family that they have been doing something in Kenya. There is that motivation and I hope it can drive them to bring results for us,” head coach Dylan Kerr noted.

Kerr whose side have had flailing results in the league over the last two matches picking identical 2-2 draws will be eager to start their first ever Confederation Cup group stage campaign on a high and he hopes they can take advantage of Rayon’s lack of mobility in defense to win.

“I have watched their previous CAF games and I know they are a dangerous side especially in attack. They are swift on the counter and generally all their players are very fast. But we need to see how we can exploit on their weakness in defense because they are quite immobile,” the tactician noted.

The top two teams in the group advance to the quarter finals and with history on his mind and having clearly stated that his ambition is to make a mark in the Confederation Cup, winning his first match will be a huge boost for his ambition.

“It is a very tough group but we take a match at a time. Going to Sunday’s match, the first priority will be to ensure that we don’t concede and then let’s see whether we can get a goal. We have done some attack drills in training this week and we have been scoring. Hope we translate it to the match,” he added.

“The problem with us is that we have been rushing things especially in attack. We are not patient enough and we end up making many mistakes. We take the ball and just rush forward. I have talked to the players and we have addressed this,” the tactician explained.

Having rested most of his regulars in Tuesday’s Hull City challenge game against AFC Leopards, Kerr will field is strongest 11 for Rayon with midfielder Ernest Wendo returning after missing the SuperSport United game through suspension.

“Everyone is relaxed and focused. We are ready for this battle. The confidence to play very well and we have put the performance of the last two league games behind,” noted the coach.

Gor will leave Nairobi on Saturday morning to take the 90 minute flight to Kigali and will train at Nyamirambo in the evening. The match will be played on Sunday at 7pm Kenyan time.