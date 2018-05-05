Homeboyz beat Impala to lift maiden Enterprise Cup title

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 5 – Homeboyz stormed to their first Enterprise Cup title after registering a 21-3 victory over Impala in a final staged at the RFUEA Grounds on Saturday.

Homeboyz grounded two tries thanks to Polycarp Odhiambo who scored the first one that was successfully converted while William Diffu crossed over for the second though the conversion went wide.

Homeboyz’s Johnstone Olindi starred, displaying man of the match performance after scoring two penalties and one conversion.

The Deejeys went ahead through the penalty when Olindi booted home before Impala’s Xavier Bett squandered his penalty kick that could have levelled matters.

However, Mark Kwemoi scored three points for the Sarries that restored parity after booting in but it was Olindi who ensured Homeboyz reclaimed the lead after his penalty kick went in for a 6-3 half time lead.

Polycarp Odhiambo landed the game’s first try and for Homeboyz for Olindi to convert, taking the scores at 13-3.

Evin Asena extended the lead for the Deejeys to16 -3 off a penalty against the Sarries.

Homeboyz sealed the win when they spread the ball wide for William Diffu to land the second try but Asena missed the conversion.