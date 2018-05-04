Six lucky winners stand a chance to win trip to watch Formula 1 Grand Prix

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4 – Six lucky winners will earn a lifetime opportunity to watch one of the Formula 1 Grand Prix races anywhere across the world thanks to the Kenya Breweries Limited (KPL) through its Johnnie Walker whisky brand.

This is part of a campaign to appreciate and reward loyal consumers, dubbed ‘Experience Formula 1 with Johnnie Walker’.

The six, who will be picked during the 12-week promotion, will each receive an all-expenses paid trip to one of the countries across the world that are part of the Formula 1 Grand Prix circuit. At these races, winners will also enjoy access to the Johnnie Walker VIP hospitality tent.

The Formula 1 Grand Prix circuit, which revved-off in March, comprises 21 races spread throughout the year until November. So far, four of the races have been held in Australia, Bahrain, China and Azerbaijan.

Speaking at an event to unveil the campaign, KBL Head of Spirits, AnnJoy Muhoro said that Johnnie Walker, the world’s leading scotch whisky is the perfect partner with the world’s most progressive and technologically-advanced sport.

“For the first time in history, KBL is bringing the long-standing Johnnie Walker – Formula 1 partnership to Kenya. This partnership affirms KBL’s position as the leading alcoholic beverage company in East Africa, while at the same time strengthening the historical connections that the Walker family has with the world of motorsport and Grand Prix racing which go back to the 1950s,” Muhoro explained.

The promotion is open to consumers of any of the Johnnie Walker variants. To participate, consumers are required to buy any bottle of Johnnie Walker, scratch the panel to reveal a 6-digit alpha numeric code and SMS the code to 20405.

Apart from watching the Formula 1 Grand Prix races live, Johnnie Walker consumers also stand a chance to win daily and weekly Sh2, 000 and Sh10, 000 cash prizes.

International Premium Spirits, Senior Brand Manager Alice Owambo said: “This is the coming together of two globally acclaimed brands. Formula 1 is the perfect fit for Johnnie Walker, whose purpose is to connect with premium consumers. This association will enable Johnnie Walker to greatly extend its reach to F1 fans.”

Owambo revealed that the decision to leverage Formula 1 sport was to tap to the ongoing popularity of the sport as well as Diageo premiumization trends, which goes beyond the super-rich, with middle-class tipplers buying more expensive brands of alcohol rather than trading down to beer.