Master of roads Kipchoge recognized by Isuzu

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 – After his marvelous performance at the 2018 London Marathon, Eliud Kipchoge was on Thursday awarded by motor vehicle assembler, Isuzu East Africa.

Kipchoge, the Olympic champion, stormed to his third London Marathon title after clocking 2:04:17.

Speaking at the event, Isuzu East Africa’s Managing Director, Rita Kavashe congratulated Eliud for beating tough competition from Ethiopia’s Shura Kitata Tola and Britain’s Mo Farah to emerge victorious.

The Managing Director reiterated the importance of celebrating the athletes who fly the Kenyan flag high in international events, as it encourages them to soar to even greater heights of success.

“I will start by expressing our hearty congratulations to Eliud Kipchoge. Winning the race on a 23.2 degree Celsius day, one of the hottest marathons ever recorded, is no mean feat,” said Kavashe.

Kipchoge, who has been famed as the master of the road, was in high spirits returning to London to achieve his hat-trick of titles, having first won it in 2015, and again in 2016.

It was also his 10th win out of the 11 marathons he has participated in since 2013. Kipchoge stated that even though he did not break the 2hr.02min.57sec World Record set by compatriot Dennis Kimetto in Berlin, 2014, he was delighted by how beautiful the London Marathon was.

“I am extremely grateful to be amongst friends and family as we celebrate another win for our great country. It has been my goal to run the marathon in less than two hours, but due to the prevailing temperatures and humidity, it was not possible this time around.” Kipchoge said.

Kavashe reiterated that the company’s promise to gift Kipchoge a Luxury Isuzu Dmax when he breaks the world record at any future race still stands.

Kipchoge noted that it was important for Kenyans to celebrate athletes when they emerged victorious in races, and when they lose, as this boosts their will to work hard and achieve more.

In September 2017, Kipchoge signed a Sh7mn deal as the Isuzu Dmax brand ambassador.