Liverpool assistant Buvac wanted as new Arsenal manager

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 3 – Arsenal’s head of recruitment Sven Mislintat believes Liverpool’s assistant manager Zeljko Buvac is the man to replace Arsene Wenger as manager.

Arsenal wish to appoint Wenger’s successor as soon as possible after the season closes – with Mislintat championing Buvac, his former colleague at Borussia Dortmund.

Mislintat believes a three-man structure incorporating himself, Buvac as head coach and Raul Sanllehi, Arsenal’s head of football relations, is the best way to develop a successful long-term strategy at the Emirates.

Reports in the Bosnian newspaper Pravda BL on Tuesday claimed that Buvac was poised to take over at the Emirates.

Liverpool, however, are adamant that Buvac is away from the squad due to “personal reasons”, and they are confident he will return to his role at Anfield in the summer.

Buvac, the man Klopp calls ‘The Brain’, has worked with the Liverpool boss since they first came together in Mainz 17 years ago, and Klopp once called him “the best signing he’s ever made”.

There has so far been no comment from Arsenal, who say they will conduct their search for a new manager in private.