Kerr admits to selection headache for Rayon

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1- The performance of his second string side against arch rivals AFC Leopards in the ‘Hull City Challenge’ play-off has given Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr selection headache ahead of Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup tie away to Rayon Sport in Kigali, Rwanda.

K’Ogalo depart for the land of a thousand hills on Saturday morning but prior to that, the British tactician says he is faced with a massive task of selecting his best 18 for the game.

“I gave them (players) a challenge because they work hard in training and deserve this chance and they in turn have given me another challenge on who to select for the Rayon game. I am happy with that performance for players who have not played together to dominate a game as they did,” Kerr said after his side’s post-match penalties victory.

“I don’t want to see it as a second string team because we have a strong squad all round. The two central defenders were outstanding. Wazza (Godfrey Walusimbi) has just come back and he is finding his feet after missing almost 35 days of training,” the tactician further added.

He further stated; “We have played three matches within a week and we have an important one coming up. Obviously I cannot risk with injuries and fatigue with the same squad.”

He was pleased with the performance of the team and the fact they kept a clean sheet against a strong AFC Leopards side, especially having conceded four in their last two games with back-to-back 2-2 draws against Chemelil Sugar and Mathare United.

Kerr turned red in anger after the weekend stalemate against Mathare United but the performance on Tuesday calmed his nerves especially after receiving stick from social media over how he reacted after the game.

Kerr gave his players a tongue lashing in the dressing room and openly vented on the pitch, leading to a section of Gor fans on social media expressing displeasure.

“I have been under pressure this week on social media, but again if you have a problem with me come see me because we all make mistakes but what we are trying to do is make this club big and it doesn’t take 10 months to do that,” the coach added.

Kerr now switches his attention to the tie against Rayon on Sunday where he hopes to get the club’s Confederation Cup campaign off to a flier.

“We are getting our strength now to Rayon. We want to ensure that we are mentally focused. I watched Rayon Sport play Mamelodi Sundowns and what I noticed is that they are a good attacking side. We should prepare to face their attacks on the counter and that is one thing we are working on,” the tactician added.

He has maintained they will be taking a match at a time despite being in a group that looks manageable, insisting that they will need to take a game at a time.

After playing Rayon on Sunday, Gor will prepare for the Hull City game on May 13 before playing Algerian side USM Alger in their second match and the first at home at the Kasarani Stadium. They will then play Tanzanian side Yanga at home on July 18.