Johana named Bromma player of the month

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2- Harambee Stars midfielder Eric Johana has been voted as the player of the month at his Swedish top flight club IF Brommapojkarna after impressing in the first six games of the season.

Johana joined the club in December from fourth tier side Vassalund and has played part in all the six games, though the club has been on a run of four winless matches.

“I am happy to get this award on the first month with the club, but I am disappointed that we have not been able to get good results. Hope we can start the month of May well and get back to winning ways beginning with the game on Sunday,” Johana said after earning the award.

The midfielder formerly with Mathare United received 33 percent of the online votes ahead of Tim Söderström who polled 28 percent, Nikola Petric with 24 percent and Fritiof Björkén with 15 percent.

Bromma have not had a good start to the season and have lost all four of their last five matches. They started the season with a 2-1 loss at the hands of Norrköping before bouncing back in the second match with a 2-0 win over Hacken, Johana providing the assist for the opener.

However, they have lost the tempo with consecutive losses against Hammarby, Elfsborg as well as giants Malmo and Ostersunds. Their next fixture will be on Sunday against Michael Olunga’s former side Djugardens at their Grimsta IP home ground in Stockholm.

Bromma is also home to another Kenyan international David Ochieng who has played all the last three fixtures after a slow introduction having missed a huge part of the pre-season.

“It has been a tough start but I know everything will turn out okay. I am glad that I am getting playing time and getting accustomed to the new league. I know with time we will start getting results because we have a good team of very talented young players,” Ochieng noted.

Bromma earned promotion to the Swedish top flight at the end of last season. Both Ochieng and Johana are confident that despite a tough start to life at the top, they will not be relegated at the end of it all.