Ibrahimovic says he misses Man United and Mourinho

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 2 – Zlatan Ibrahimovic admits he is missing Manchester United and his former manager Jose Mourinho.

In an emotional video posted on United’s official Twitter page, the striker addressed his old club as they met for their end of season awards on Tuesday.

United agreed to the mutual termination of Ibrahimovic’s contract in March, before the 36-year-old signed for MLS side LA Galaxy.

In a personal message to the United squad, Ibrahimovic said: “I see you are doing well. You made it to the [FA Cup] final, which I like a lot even if I am not there.

“Here, everything is okay. I enjoy the sun every day.

“I want to say to all the fans: ‘I miss you, I miss playing at Old Trafford and seeing all the red shirts’. I have great memories from there.

“I want to thank everybody for the push, adrenaline and energy you gave me. I want to thank my team-mates also because you have been fantastic and you made it easy for me.

“Coach [Jose Mourinho], I miss you also. You know what you need to do to win. There is no secret behind that.”

Ibrahimovic also announced his vote for United’s Player’s Player of the Year award, backing the eventual winner David De Gea.

“Even if a goalkeeper shouldn’t win player of the year, but he has had a fantastic year,” he said. “He continues that high level of performance.”

De Gea was also claimed the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award, becoming the first player to win it four times.

-By Sky Sports-