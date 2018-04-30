Teenager Kipruto sizzles in New York 10km

Shares

NEW YORK, United States, Apr 30- Kenyan teenager Rhonex Kipruto clocked the fastest 10km time ever on US soil at the UAE Healthy Kidney 10km in New York City’s Central Park on Sunday.

The 18-year-old clocked 27:08 to eclipse the previous US all-comers mark of 27:11 set by Sammy Kipketer in New Orleans in 2002.

His time is the seventh fastest ever run on a record-eligible course.

Kipruto finished 11 seconds ahead of compatriot Mathew Kimeli who finished second in 27:19. Rounding out the men’s podium was Ethiopia’s Teshome Mekonen placing third in a time of 28:10.

Kipruto smashed the previous event record of 27:35, set by world record holder Leonard Patrick Komon of Kenya in 2011.

Ethiopia’s Buze Diriba won the women’s race in 32:04, just ahead of compatriot Aselefech Mergia who clocked 32:06. Monicah Ngige of Kenya finished third for the second consecutive year in 32:15.